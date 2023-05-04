Stamp Fairtex wants Angela Lee rematch

Stamp Fairtex has established herself as one of the biggest stars in Asian combat sports thanks to her success in ONE Championship and her personality that has made her a fan favourite.
After becoming the first competitor under the ONE banner to simultaneously hold world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing, she turned her focus to winning a world championship in a third martial arts ruleset.
Dedicating herself to MMA, the Thai superstar won the atomweight world grand prix to earn a shot at Angela Lee’s world championship but she came up short on that occasion at ONE X last year.
At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, she returns in search of a second consecutive win that she knows could put her back into title contention.
Facing Alyse Anderson at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the 25-year old knows what is at stake for her in Colorado as the current number one contender in the division.
Ahead of the fight, Stamp Fairtex took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything where one fan asked her thoughts on whether a rematch with the current atomweight world champion Angela Lee is likely in the future.
She replied:
“I think so. I want to fight her again. If she’s not ready, I want to fight for an interim belt against anyone.”
Stamp Fairtex returns at ONE Fight Night 10 to face Alyse Anderson on May 5 where she will compete in front of the US fans for the very first time. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.