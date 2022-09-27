“Fans will get to know the Stamp Dance” - Stamp Fairtex wants to put on a show at ONE on Prime Video 2

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex intends to put on a mesmerizing show for US fans at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The Pattaya-born fighter is famed in Singapore for making a statement in her first MMA outing on Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series 2 in 2017. The 24-year-old sensation proved her mettle with an outrageous 19-second head-kick knockout in the first round which sent shockwaves across the martial arts world.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series 😳#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/fMV8bJUqod

Hoping to cultivate an even bigger fan base in the US, the Fairtex representative is eager to showcase her captivating fighting style and signature dance moves for the world to see.

She told ONE Championship:

“I'm very excited for the collaboration between ONE and Amazon Prime Video... I think this is the largest event after ONE X where I have an opportunity to be on the fight card... I have to focus and try my best to bring back the victory, and also perform to the best [of my ability]. And of course, the fans will get to know the Stamp Dance.”

In a high stakes atomweight bout, Stamp will look to defend her No.1-contender spot against rising star Jihin ‘Shadowcat’ Radzuan, who in return, aims to stake her own claim for a world title opportunity against Angela Lee.

Stamp Fairtex acknowledges major opportunities coming her way after Primetime debut

Stamp Fairtex is certain that the more American fans she wins over, the more they’ll want to see her in future matches.

Before making her ONE debut in 2018, Stamp struggled to get fights. Competitive fighting for women wasn’t as prevalent in Thailand as it is now, so she almost gave up on her dreams because the opportunities simply weren’t there.

Grateful for the chance to make herself known to US fans, Stamp Fairtex will make sure she won’t fail to impress. In the same interview, she said:

“I think being part of Amazon Prime Video will make me more famous and get more fans worldwide. It is a great opportunity to add another achievement to my resume. And if I can perform impressively, they may ask me to come back on stage again or more often. And of course, I will also make more money.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far