“It’s about time” - Jihin Radzuan excited to finally face top atomweight Stamp Fairtex

Walking into ONE on Prime Video 2 with three straight wins, Malaysian fighter Jihin Radzuan is looking for the biggest win of her career when she meets ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Sitting in the No.5 spot in the atomweight rankings, ‘Shadow Cat’ could make a big jump up the rankings if she can defeat the one-time world title challenger, who currently holds the No. 1 spot in the divisional rankings.

Jihin Radzuan let fans know that it’s about time for her big moment at U.S. primetime on Instagram with the caption:

“Hell….it’s about time ⏳ Don’t miss it you can watch it live at the stadium or PPV! 🔥 🔥 🐈‍⬛”

With a record of 7-2 under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Shadow Cat’ holds notable wins over Denice Zamboanga, Bi Nguyen, and Mei Yamaguchi. Her most impressive win inside the circle thus far came at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X.

There, she conquered the previously undefeated Itsuiki Hirata via split decision, though ‘Android 18’ went on record stating that it should have been a unanimous decision win for Radzuan.

With a win over Stamp Fairtex, Radzuan will be on a four-fight win streak with a victory over the No.1-ranked contender. It would be hard to deny ‘Shadow Cat’ a shot at ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who is also competing at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Jihin Radzuan looking for much deserved respect with a win over Stamp Fairtex

Despite an impressive run that has thrust her into the atomweight top five, Jihin Radzuan is still looking for some much deserved respect in the division. A win over Stamp Fairtex at U.S. primetime could do exactly that when the two contenders clash on September 30.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Shadow Cat’ shared her desire to earn the respect of fans and fellow fighters, but understands that she can’t ask for it. She has to earn it with success inside the circle.

“I can’t beg for respect from people, but what I can do is to continuously prove them wrong in the circle. Given now that I’m in the top-five rankings, I’m not far from the belt fight. So I think in about four or five fights, more people can start acknowledging and respecting my skills.”

