“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity” - Stamp Fairtex building strength for return against Jihin Radzuan

ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex is looking to get back on the path to earning a top contender position. The Thai-born fighter will face a major test on September 30 when she meets skilled atomweight Jihin Radzuan.

Stamp is coming off a loss at ONE X in her bid to capture the ONE women's atomweight world championship from Angela Lee. Now, Stamp is looking to get back in the win column at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The 24-year-old recently posted a video of her working out on Instagram. The caption read:

"In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

In the above video shared by Stamp Fairtex, she shows herself adding strength to her body. The Thai-born fighter does squats, shoulder raises, bicep curls, calf raises, and much more.

Formerly, Stamp Fairtex held the ONE atomweight kickboxing championship and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title. In 2021, she impressively earned the ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix belt.

After losing to the atomweight queen, she needs to earn a victory to stake her claim for another shot, but defeating 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan will be no easy task.

Jihin Radzuan seeking respect when she faces Stamp Fairtex

'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan has been on an impressive run in ONE Championship, but is seeking respect from combat sports fans and fellow fighters. She is a top-five fighter in the atomweight division and will be looking to work her way towards a title shot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Malaysian fighter explained her position:

“I can’t beg for respect from people, but what I can do is to continuously prove them wrong in the circle. Given now that I’m in the top-five rankings, I’m not far from the belt fight. So I think in about four or five fights, more people can start acknowledging and respecting my skills.”

The 24-year-old Radzuan thus far has earned an impressive win streak by defeating Bi Nguyen, Mei Yamaguchi, and, most recently, Itsuki Hirata. She will look to extend her win streak when she faces Stamp Fairtex on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The two warring atomweight fighters will want to keep a close eye on the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event as ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee will be going up in weight to attempt to capture a second title against China's Xiong Jing Nan at strawweight.

