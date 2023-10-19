Stamp Fairtex on Xiong Jing Nan wanting to challenge her: “Only means I’m good enough”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is open and willing to take on all-comers in the circle, including fellow world champions.

One woman who has Stamp in her crosshairs is none other than ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

Xiong has been trying to capture the atomweight belt to become a two-division ONE world champion for quite some time now, but has failed in her bid to take home the gold. With Stamp now being crowned the new atomweight queen, Xiong has reiterated her goal of invading the atomweight division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Stamp says she more than welcomes the challenge of facing Xiong. In fact, she is honored ‘The Panda’ is coming for her title.

The 26-year-old three-sport Thai phenom said:

“When you’re in this sport, you’ll have to face each other sooner or later. The fact that she wants to challenge me only means that I’m good enough for her to consider me as an opponent. Having a match with great fighters only has a positive impact no matter what the result would be.”

That’s certainly the right mindset as the new ruler of the women’s atomweight division. Stamp is ready to take on anyone who wants to come for her belt.

Xiong challenged former atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for the atomweight throne at ONE: Century Pt. 1 in October 2019. The Chinese star fell via fifth-round submission, when Lee caught her in a rear-naked choke.

Stamp, on the other hand, captured the atomweight belt a few weeks ago, when she stopped dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Lee crowned Stamp herself in an emotional belt ceremony, shortly after the Singaporean-American superstar announced her official retirement from the sport of MMA.