Stamp ready to set friendship with Xiong Jing Nan aside if she emerges as next challenger

Heavy is the head that wears that crown, and newly minted ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is ready to take on all comers after beating Ham Seo Hee.

In fact, she’s even willing to take on possible contenders that she considers friends, including Xiong Jing Nan.

In her ONE Fight Night 14 post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said she’d welcome the reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA queen if she decides to make the cut to 115 pounds anew.

The now three-sport world champion said:

“Of course, we have the feeling [of friendship]... In the circle we are rivals, but outside the circle we are friends.”

Xiong Jing Nan, who also emerged victorious at ONE Fight Night 14 in her special-rules striking match with ‘Wondergirl’, said she still wants to chase her dream of becoming a two-division champ-champ.

While ‘The Panda’ absolutely adores Stamp, she also won’t let her affinity for the Thai star get in the way of business.

It is worth noting that Xiong already dropped down to atomweight before, but was unable to get the results she was hoping for.

The Chinese superstar took on former ONE atomweight MMA ruler Angela Lee at ONE: Century Part 1. Despite a strong start, the 35-year-old lost steam in the fifth round, where she got choked out by ‘Unstoppable’ in the dying seconds of the match.

Relieve that match, here:

Xiong, of course, wants a second crack at the 115-pound crown, which now belongs to Stamp.

Would you love to see a champion vs. champion showdown between two of the best female fighters in the world today?

In the meantime, you can watch the replay of Stamp and Xiong’s remarkable performances at ONE Fight Night 14. The full replay of the event is available free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s Stamp’s interview with SCMP MMA:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates