Xiong Jing Nan wants to challenge ‘close friend’ Stamp for her newly won atomweight MMA belt

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan wants to challenge friend and newly crowned atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex at some point in the future.

‘The Panda’ made this known in the post-event interview by the South China Morning Post at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29, where she and Stamp were among the big winners.

Xiong Jing Nan, 35, said:

“So first of all, I love her. I love Stamp Fairtex and we are close friends. I think we are going to meet in [the circle] in the future. For sure, I would like to fight her.”

Stamp became the new ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion after stopping South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the third round of their headlining match at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore by technical knockout (punches).

Initially it was for the interim atomweight world title until erstwhile division queen Angela Lee decided to vacate her belt prior to the start of the match and announce her retirement.

Stamp scored the TKO win after she landed a solid right to the midsection of Ham Seo Hee midway into the third round that she instantly felt the effect of.

Sensing that her opponent got hurt with the shot, the Thai superstar went for the finish after, targeting once against the midsection of ‘Hamzzang’ with a barrage of knee strikes and punches that dropped her to the mat. Moments later, the referee stepped in to stop the contest at the 1:04 mark of the third frame.

The win sent Stamp into the record books by becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion while also earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Xiong Jing Nan was also impressive in her match at ONE Fight Night 14, scoring a third-round TKO of her own over Thai Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their special-rules striking match.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

