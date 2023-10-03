Stamp says her career-defining win over Ham is for her parents: “I’ll make sure they have a better life”

Following her star-making world title win at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex plans on providing her family with a better life.

Stepping into the main event spotlight inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp scored the biggest win of her career, capturing the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world championship following a stunning third-round knockout of Ham Seo Hee. Former atomweight queen Angela Lee relinquished her world title in the same event, announcing her retirement.

With the victory, the Thai superstar made history by becoming the first fighter in ONE history to capture world titles in three different sports. Speaking with the South China Morning Post shortly after her epic victory, Stamp Fairtex spoke about her family and the desire to give them a better life courtesy of her newfound fame and fortune.

“Back when I was in the ring when I was with Mitch [Chilson], I said thank you to a lot of people, Stamp said. “And then I heard my mom yelling to me like, Ýou did it, You did it.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you, mom’ as a response. Overall, this improves my life and my whole family as well, for the better. In everything, financially and our lifestyle. I really appreciate my parents and I’ll make sure they have a better life.”

Landing a vicious body blow near the one-minute mark of the third round, Stamp Fairtex sent Ham Seo Hee reeling. Smelling blood in the water, Stamp swarmed in and delivered a barrage of strikes forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

The brutal highlight-reel-worthy knockout earned Stamp a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

