Stamp seeks two-division MMA supremacy, calls out Xiong Jing Nan: “I want to see how far I can go”

After realizing her dream of becoming ONE’s first-ever three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex wants to scale even greater heights and continue building her legacy.

The Thai megastar now wants to become a multi-division world champion in mixed martial arts by trying to dethrone the women’s strawweight division’s longtime ruler, Xiong Jing Nan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning atomweight MMA queen bared her desire to move up to 125 pounds in a bid to hold two golden belts simultaneously anew.

Before settling down her roots in MMA, Stamp lorded over the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks at the same time.

“My next goal is to move up to fight Xiong Jing Nan in her division. I want to challenge myself to see how far I can go,” Stamp said.

However, unseating ‘The Panda’ from her throne will be much easier said than done.

Xiong Jing Nan has laid waste to every challenger that has dared to usurp her. The Chinese superstar is 10-0 in the strawweight division, including seven successful world title defenses.

In earlier interviews, Xiong has also expressed her willingness to drop down to atomweight anew, in a bid to become a double champion herself.

It is worth noting that Stamp and Xiong have developed a bond over the years. Then again, the fierce combatants are willing to set that friendship aside with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Whether it be at atomweight or strawweight, a Stamp vs. Xiong Jing Nan match will indeed be one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history.

In the meantime, we can watch the replay of Stamp and Xiong’s latest performances at ONE Fight Night 14, available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.