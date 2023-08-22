“Stamp is TOUGH!” - Stamp brushes off hard body shots in painful-looking ab workout

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex has made use of her Muay Thai training with another painful-looking ab workout she shared on her Instagram this week.

The Thai megastar is on the heels of fighting South Korean MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As such, the 115-pound striker is doing everything in her ability to condition her mental and physical state before putting all the years of hard work on the line for the coveted title.

At the Fairtex training facility in Thailand this week, Stamp didn’t even flinch when her trainer began delivering power shot after power shot onto her abdomen:

“Want to try?🤜🥊🥊😅😳,” she asked her fans on Instagram.

They promptly responded:

25-year-old Stamp Fairtex will attempt to hit another milestone this year by capturing her third world title.

Back in the early days, Stamp became the first female athlete to own two belts simultaneously, in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Stamp first beat Chuang Kai Ting for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in October 2018.

Stamp then collected her second belt when she scored a unanimous decision win over Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in February 2019. Having had that type of world championship experience on more than one occasion could, therefore, play a factor in her imminent success next month.

Her boxing skills, punctuated by her kicking combinations, are too much for people to handle, so hypothetically speaking, Stamp has the ability to knock it out of the ballpark next month.

Unfortunately for Stamp, she will see a highly competitive rival in Ham Seo Hee. What Ham maybe lacks in ONE Championship experience, she more than makes up for with her overall MMA background.

The South Korean slugger has a total of 26 wins to her name, including four by knockout and three by submission. Though she’s not a proficient finisher, Ham is arguably one of the toughest fighters to beat in the women’s division.

Stamp will certainly have her work cut out for her when she faces Ham Seo Hee in September, so it would be foolhardy to underestimate her opponent’s best strengths.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.