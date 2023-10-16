Stamp wants to defend MMA belt, but won’t pass up chance to reclaim Muay Thai and kickboxing titles

Three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex is thinking about what’s next after achieving one of her wildest dreams.

The newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion made it clear that defending her belt against the killers in the promotion’s stacked 115-pound women’s division will be her primary objective.

Then again, the 25-year-old megastar has also been vocal about her desire to reclaim what was once hers.

Before becoming an MMA world champion under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Stamp also once simultaneously ruled the division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

The pride of Fairtex Training Center has shifted her full focus to MMA since surrendering her crowns in the striking arts. However, Stamp feels there’s still some unfinished business in that chapter of her decorated combat sports career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Pattaya native said she won’t be opposed if ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong offers her a shot at either the Muay Thai or kickboxing atomweight throne.

“I [will] fully focus on the MMA division. But if Chatri Sityodtong wants me to fight in Muay Thai or kickboxing, I’m always ready to rumble,” she said.

Obviously, there are a lot of intriguing match-ups for Stamp now that she’s at the top of atomweight MMA food chain.

Denice Zamboanga and Tiffany Teo, ranked second and fourth, respectively, seem like viable opponents. Even her former foe-turned-training partner Jihin Radzuan is still in the mix.

On the flip side, we’re also curious to see how she’ll fare in rematches against the two ONE world champions who took away her previous world titles.

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Alycia Hellen Rodrigues would both love to welcome Stamp back to the striking ranks if the promotion sees fit.

The replay of Stamp’s title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.