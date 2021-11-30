“Stamp wins this fight because she’s a more complete fighter” - Denice Zamboanga backs friend to win Grand Prix

‘Lycan Queen’ Denice Zamboanga will be watching the conclusion of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix this Friday night. No.2-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex will go to war with No.4-ranked Ritu Phogat.

Stamp and Ritu will square off in the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 3.

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, was previously training partners with Denice Zamboanga, the division’s No.1-ranked fighter.

Denice Zamboanga had worked out at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya with Stamp and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon last year.

Speaking in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga admitted it’s going to be a close one, but that her “friend” will beat Phogat and win the tournament.

“It’s hard to call this bout. If Stamp dominates Ritu in the striking department and keeps this fight from hitting the mats, I think she’s going to win hands down. She has great takedown defense and her ground game is very well developed. And I’m maybe a little biased here but I think Stamp wins this fight because she’s a more complete fighter.”

Denice Zamboanga thinks Stamp can compete with Phogat on the mat

While Stamp is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in the ONE atomweight division, Phogat is known for her mat skills. The Indian wrestling champion is a beast of a grappler who is known to control her opponents and dictate the action in the Circle.

However, Denice Zamboanga says Stamp has improved so much in this aspect and can definitely hold her own against the best wrestlers in the division.

“Yes, I think Stamp can compete with Ritu on the ground. I think Ritu will have a tough time controlling Stamp. Stamp has a very underrated ground game.

“I know Stamp and I know she’s really hungry. She is really determined to win this thing and I know she’s giving it her all. I know Ritu is too, but I’ve trained with Stamp and I know she has that unwavering will to win. I know how dedicated she is to this. She’s been working so hard and I just think it will be hard for Ritu to deny Stamp. Stamp is also the more well-rounded fighter, so we’ll see.”

ONE: Winter Warriors broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, December 3. In the main event, ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel will defend the belt against Russian sensation Islam Murtazaev.

