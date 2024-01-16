"Star role was oddly a chimpanzee" - Ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen names "worst movie of 2024"

Former UFC middleweight fighter Chael Sonnen has already named his worst movie of the year just half a month into the new year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sonnen quoted a post announcing the availability of He Went That Way on video on demand. He stated that the characters had no nuance to them and lacked a morally upright protagonist.

Sonnen was also puzzled by a chimpanzee being the central character of the movie. He wrote:

"Worst movie of 2024. Clear bag [bad] guy, NO good guy. Star role was oddly a Chimpanzee. 2 thumbs down."

He Went That Way premiered last year in June before finally being released on Jan. 5 2024 across the United States. The film stars Jacob Elordi as Bobby Falls, a serial killer based on real-life murderer Larry Lee Ranes, and his encounter with Jim Goodwin, who is played by Zachary Quinto.

Goodwin is based on another real-life character named Dave Pitts, who once picked up a hitchhiker later revealed to be a serial killer. The movie is directed by Jeffrey Darling and received a paltry 5.1 rating by IMDb and an even poorer 4.1/10 from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chael Sonnen explains how Jon Jones can end Tom Aspinall's callouts

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has repeatedly been called out to a title unification bout by interim champ Tom Aspinall.

However, 'Bones' seems adamant on facing former two-time champ Stipe Miocic. Sonnen detailed the reasons behind this and one way Jones could deal with it on his podcast You're Welcome!. He said:

"Jon does not enjoy that side of [MMA], he doesn’t understand it. He thinks the most money, the most accolades should go to whoever can beat up the most people. So Jon could end it. He could end something that he doesn’t want to keep continuing by saying one word, which is yes. But you want to know something? Jon could also end this by saying one word, which is no. ‘No, I’m planning to do one more. My plans have not changed for you. I plan to fight Stipe Miocic... My plans don’t involve you.’"

Chael Sonnen then provided an example of former double champ Daniel Cormier and his astute response to Curtis Blaydes' call-out and how he refused to fight him.

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments here from 42:29.