“Start of camp” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade back at Tiger Muay Thai, starts training camp for potential return

It seems Fabricio Andrade is nearing a return to action this year.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion had a bittersweet 2023 campaign after he claimed a world title but failed in his bid for two-sport supremacy.

Nevertheless, Andrade is in high spirits after returning to his home gym Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

Coach Jay Patto, the team's strength and conditioning head coach, shared on his Instagram stories that Fabricio Andrade might be starting his fight camp for a potential return.

"Start of camp with Wonder Boy🤝" wrote Patto.

Andrade reached the pinnacle of his career when he knocked out bitter rival John Lineker to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok.

He then attempted to capture another world title but suffered an uncharacteristic knockout defeat against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne.

A few months after his loss to Haggerty in November, Andrade revealed he was nursing multiple injuries before their ONE Fight Night 16 showdown.

Andrade then took some time off and went back to his home country of Brazil to spend the holidays with his family.

After attending a friend's wedding in South Africa, Andrade slowly returned to form and even trained with MMA legend Jose Aldo.

Now that he's back at Tiger Muay Thai, it's only a matter of time before Andrade makes his way back to the Circle and defends his MMA throne.

Who will Fabricio Andrade face in his ONE Championship return?

Fabricio Andrade lives and breathes martial arts, and it's no wonder he's been gearing up for his return with such zeal and determination.

The Brazilian superstar said in an interview with the South China Morning Post that he'll face anyone when he makes his way back to the Circle this year.

Andrade said:

"I would like to get a proper, a good, recovery and get my body like ready to fight. And as soon as I'm ready to fight, I wanna fight often and also I would like to match them all out, you know, I don't want to match them with anybody else."

Watch his entire interview below: