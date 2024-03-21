"I have the potential" – Fabricio Andrade on becoming a two-division ONE world champion

Despite the recent setback on the global stage of ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade's dreams of attaining another prestigious world title is burning brighter than ever.

'Wonder Boy' attempted to secure two-sport glory in his last fight against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 this past November. But his aspiration was handed a crushing blow as 'The General' ended matters in round two.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai athlete has switched his focus to another ONE world title, currently in the hands of his training buddy Tang Kai.

The Fortaleza native and reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion opened up about a possible move to the featherweight MMA division during a recent exchange with Sportskeeda MMA. He said:

"That would definitely be a possibility, you know. Right now, my weight is not that high. But because of my body shape, how it's built, I know I have the potential to move up to featherweight."

Fabricio Andrade continued:

"So that would be a possibility. But it all depends on how things play out."

Fabricio Andrade would prioritize rematch with Jonathan Haggerty for kickboxing crown

Though a chance to become a two-division MMA world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization sounds like an interesting idea, Fabricio Andrade's sole mission is to focus on defending his bantamweight MMA crown and avenge his defeat to 'The General.'

The 26-year-old knockout machine maintains that he would have put out a better display against the English striker had it not been for an old injury that resurfaced, which hampered his chances of going full blast during their fight inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a past interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' shared:

"I want to defend my belt and, of course, have the opportunity for a rematch. I believe that being healthy, it could be a different fight."