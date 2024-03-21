“Tang Kai was just looking for his shot” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade lauds Tang Kai’s patience in KO of Thanh Le

Fabricio Andrade is known for his aggressive fighting style, but the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion can also appreciate different offensive approaches as well.

This proved to be the case when Andrade dissected the fight-ending sequence between Tang Kai and Thanh Le in their unification match for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Things started slowly between Le and Tang in their ONE 166 matchup, but it all led to an explosive knockout combination from the Chinese superstar in the third round.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade admired how Tang showed patience in landing the concussive right cross that spelled doom for the Vietnamese-American star.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"With Thanh Le [being on the backfoot], of course, it was hard for him to find that big knockout shot. He was walking back a lot, and Tang Kai was just looking for his shot and eventually, he was able to find that shot."

Despite being knockout artists, Le and Tang didn't engage in a brawl in the early part of their encounter in Qatar.

The pair were content with looking for the opening instead of charging haphazardly into each other.

Tang, however, was the first to sense a slip-up and he butchered Le with a brutal right hand, following up with vicious ground and pound and forcing referee Olivier Coste to call a stop to the contest.

Fabricio Andrade says Tang Kai didn't deserve a yellow card at ONE 166

The fight between Tang Kai and Thanh Le was far from what everyone expected from two certified brawlers.

There were periods of inactivity between the two fighters, who had 11 finishes between them, leading referee Olivier Coste to sanction both with the dreaded yellow card.

Fabricio Andrade, however, begged to differ with the infraction.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade said Tang shouldn't have been issued a yellow card since the Chinese star was constantly walking Le down during the match. He said:

"I felt like Tang Kai was looking for the fight. He was pressuring, he was going forward, he was trying to throw more."