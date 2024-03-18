ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai has not forgotten Superbon Singha Mawynn's claim about how easily he could transition to mixed martial arts.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has often teased about taking his talents to MMA and perhaps winning 26 pounds of gold in another sport. His comments did not sit well with Tang Kai and he made this known in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I think Superbon is a bit arrogant because he says he can fight in MMA with a bit of practice. I'd have to let him know what MMA is, and I'll let him sleep on the ground".

While Superbon is indeed one of the most destructive strikers on the planet today, it remains unclear how he'll fare in an actual MMA fight. As far as Tang is concerned, the 33-year-old Thai must walk the talk before making such assumptions.

For instance, the Chinese megastar is an elite striker in his own right but also possesses well-rounded grappling skills that allowed him to rise atop the promotion's stacked 155-pound MMA ranks.

Tang Kai and Superbon's latest conquests in ONE Championship

After a lengthy period on the sidelines to recuperate from injury, Tang Kai returned with a bang at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. The 28-year-old ended his rivalry with Thanh Le in the most decisive way possible, via a third-round TKO to retain his 26 pounds of gold.

The replay of Tang Kai's latest victory at ONE 166: Qatar is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Meanwhile, Superbon fell short in his bid to dethrone featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year.

However, the Thai fan favorite can still reclaim his place at the top on April 5, when he tussles with Marat Grigorian for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 58. The full event is available on ONE Championship's digital platforms.