“I am confident I can do that” - Superbon targeting transition to MMA, hoping to secure another world title

After watching some MMA fights on the big screen, reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn feels confident he can pick up the discipline quickly and compete for a world title in the future.

The 32-year-old sensation is currently en route to Singapore for his epic showdown against Tayfun Ozcan. The anticipated bout will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium via Prime Video 2.

In previous interviews, the Thai native revealed that he wanted to dabble in MMA. Having already mastered one sport, it’s only apt to be proficient in more than one.

His sights are on Muay Thai at the moment, but MMA is not lagging behind. Feeling excited about conquering a new trade, Superbon told ONE Championship:

“MMA and special rules sound fun and fresh to me. Previously, my goal was to beat everyone in the kickboxing division, but now I think MMA isn’t that hard.”

He added:

“My striking is good enough. I just need to practice more ground techniques. In the past, there have been many kickboxers who transitioned to MMA and became champions. I am confident I can do that, too.”

In this era, sticking to one sport isn’t enough. The competitive bar is higher as more athletes take pride in specializing in more than one discipline.

For Superbon, the transition to MMA may be easy for him in terms of striking, but wrestling and jiu-jitsu might be a different ball game. However, if he can pull it off, his dreams of becoming a multiple sports world title holder could possibly turn into reality.

Superbon explains how he beat one of the greatest kickboxers of all time

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon at ONE: First Strike was one of the most thrilling kickboxing world title matches in ONE history.

Coming in as the underdog, Superbon knew that capturing the belt from ‘The Doctor’ wasn’t going to be easy. The Armenian-Italian sensation is noted to have competed against some of the greatest kickboxers in the world, winning consecutive titles in K-1 World Max, Glory, and ONE Championship.

On October 10 2021, the Thai superstar pulled off the unimaginable with a devastating head kick KO in round 2, folding Petrosyan upon impact. Speaking to Fight Sports, Superbon explained how he dethroned one of the greatest kickboxers of all time with these words:

“I’ve been studying his fights for my game plan. When he was gonna throw a punch, I moved away. I used my hook to measure him so I could move my body to the left.

“Normally, people would throw their left hook followed by a right cross. But if I did that, he would land back and throw a left punch. Because I knew that, I changed to hook then followed by a jumping head kick.”

Watch the full fight unfold below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far