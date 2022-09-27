“We want everyone to learn it for free” - Superbon Singha Mawynn on sharing training techniques on Instagram

Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to the circle as part of the absolutely stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 lineup this weekend.

The kickboxing icon will defend his featherweight kickboxing world championship against No. 5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan. ‘Turbine’ will step in on short notice after Superbon’s original opponent, Chingiz Allazov, was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

As Superbon prepares for his upcoming world title showcase, set to air at U.S. primetime, the Thai world champion has done something many fighters don’t usually do: give fans an inside look into his training techniques on social media.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn shared his reasoning for sharing his training regimen on his Instagram account free of charge.

“It’s good for me and [Trainer Gae] to be more recognized. People who have never practiced Muay Thai or beginners can learn from our clips. We just want to share our knowledge with the fans.”

Superbon further discussed his desire to share training tips and clips with fans online by saying:

“There are very few athletes in the world who would share their training sessions with outsiders. But we do it because we want everyone to learn it for free. Everything we show in the videos is what we actually do in our training.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to be a two-sport world champion

As arguably the best kickboxer in the world, Superbon Singha Mawynn has aspirations to become a two-sport world champion, conquering the world of Muay Thai next.

In a post on Instagram, the featherweight kickboxing king shared his desire to challenge for a Muay Thai wold title in the future, saying:

"That Muay Thai belt must be mine."

Reigning featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee is scheduled to defend his crown against No. 1-ranked contender Tawanchai PK.Saenchai in the main event of ONE 161. We could very well see a superfight between Superbon and the winner of the ONE 161 headliner down the line.

Of course, we can’t forget that Chingiz Allazov will still be waiting for his opportunity at Superbon’s ONE gold once the Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker is healthy and ready to step back inside the circle in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far