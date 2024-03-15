WATCH: Superbon is cooking up a storm heading into interim world title showdown against rival Marat Grigorian

Fans of ONE Championship are in for a treat come April 5 with ONE Friday Fights 58, as eternal rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will do battle once more inside the ONE Circle.

Rivalries are the lifeblood of the combat sports world, as fans are always on the lookout for the next bit of bad blood between the sport's best fighters. These two elite strikers are quite familiar with one another as they have met twice before in the past. Grigorian knocked out Superbon in 2018 as part of the Kunlun Fight promotion, and the Thai star got his revenge with a unanimous decision win at ONE X in March 2022.

To add even more fuel to the growing fire of competition between two of the world's best kickboxers, their main event clash will be for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter wants to be the one to put a definitive end to their rivalry with ONE Championship sharing Superbon's progress in training - particularly his emphasis on further improving his boxing.

Marat Grigorian aims to end the Superbon rivalry on his own terms

With the Armenian star on the losing end the last time they met, Marat Grigorian knows that he is on equal footing with Superbon in terms of their head-to-head fight record.

The Hemmers Gym product knows how important the trilogy bout's outcome will be for their respective careers. He will finally get his chance to live up to his promise on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.