WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon pushes harder in training camp weeks before world title fight against Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship is headed to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand once more on April 5 with ONE Friday Fights 58.

Though the entire card is yet to be fully revealed, the main event matchup is already a must-watch as Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian meet once more with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Longtime fans of the sport would know that these two kickboxing stars have quite the bad blood with each other as Grigorian drew first blood by knocking out Superbon in 2018 under Kunlun Fight.

Superbon gladly returned the favor nearly four years later at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary supercard ONE X, producing an utterly dominant unanimous decision performance against the Armenian star.

Fans can expect both men to go guns blazing as soon as the opening bell rings and the former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is out to get the decisive victory in their rivalry.

Superbon took to Instagram to showcase his handiwork with the world-famous striking coach Trainer Gae and he looks as sharp as ever, with a seeming emphasis on finishing up his boxing combos with big kicks.

Marat Grigorian eager to end rivalry on his terms

While the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star is determined now more than ever to defeat Grigorian, his opponent feels the same way.

Training under Hemmers Gym, Grigorian is coming off a sensational knockout of Superbon’s fellow Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, whom he had his own rivalry with, last January at ONE 165.

Grigorian knows how important their third matchup will be for both of their legacies and spoke about the idea of a trilogy bout back in August of last year.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.