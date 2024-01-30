“It could be a different fight” - Despite KO loss, Fabricio Andrade looking for rematch against Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade knew things would have turned out differently if he was at peak health against Jonathan Haggerty.

The pair of world champions fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, but it was Haggerty who claimed champ-champ status in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Andrade revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he was nursing multiple injuries in his knockout loss to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Despite the defeat, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is confident things would be different if he and Haggerty would share the ring one more time.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“All of this was a great learning experience for me. I'm taking care of my injuries now, and I've learned that I can't fight until I'm 100 percent. In the next fight, I will reach 100 percent, and I will fight again with confidence and be very aggressive.”

He added:

“I want to defend my belt and, of course, have the opportunity for a rematch. I believe that being healthy, it could be a different fight.”

Andrade was visibly flat throughout the match, while Haggerty showcased a different pace that was arguably the best in his career.

With Andrade feeling the effects of his injuries, Haggerty pounced and ended the fight in the second round with a storm of punches for the KO win.

Fabricio Andrade looking to fill his trophy cabinet

Fabricio Andrade is planning to take 2024 by the throat.

After a polarizing 2023, the ONE bantamweight MMA king plans to collect as many belts as possible this year.

In the same interview, Andrade bared his plans to go for his division’s world titles while defending the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

“I need to go out there and perform like I need to perform, to win belts and win championships. And, of course, defend my title too.”

Andrade captured the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship when he knocked out bitter rival and former world champion John Lineker in the fourth round of their headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 7.