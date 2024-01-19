Fabricio Andrade says rematch with Jonathan Haggerty will have to wait as he focuses on recovery

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade recently had an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss the immediate future of his career.

'Wonder Boy' spoke about a few topics, including his devastating knockout loss to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, in a world title kickboxing match in November 2023.

On a possible rematch with 'The General,' Fabricio Andrade said:

“Maybe if I’m feeling stronger, feeling like I was before, I might take the fight straight to Haggerty, you know. But again, now I’m focused on recovering. I’ve been dealing with it since February, so it’s already been a year, it has taken a lot from me, not only physically, so that’s my main focus now - to get ready first.”

Unlike most young fighters, 'Wonder Boy' is mature enough to take a step back and heal first before working his way back to the winning column. This is what separates mere fighters from world-class titleholders.

Fabricio Andrade chose to go back home to Brazil to heal and regroup

There's always something powerful about going back to your roots when you're on a path of healing as an individual. Andrade decided to take a break from his Thailand gym to revisit his stomping grounds in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He's been seen enjoying the local culture and surrounding himself with people who loved and supported him since day one.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade opened up about his time back home:

“It’s not always about me, I also have to remember why I’m doing all of this, you know, being here, with my family, being present to help them. My friends have also given me the fire back. They kind of reminded me why I’m here today, and why I need to do all of that.”

If you surround yourself with people who love you both in winning and losing and will always see your greatness no matter what, then losing wouldn't be such a burden to bear.

He may have lost his last fight, but 'Wonder Boy' is winning in life.