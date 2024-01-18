“I’m looking at options” – Fabricio Andrade contemplates splitting training time between Brazil and Thailand

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss a few things about his career.

'Wonder Boy' discussed many topics, including returning to his home country of Brazil after suffering a knockout loss to his division's Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, in a kickboxing match in November of last year.

On what homecoming meant to him during a time when he needed to heal from a devastating loss, Fabricio Andrade said:

“I’m even considering being here more often, you know. I’m even looking at options to train here. There’s a good gym in Rio de Janeiro, and I could transition between Rio and Thailand to prepare for my fights so I can be close to my family and friends as well. This has been a much-needed time for me.”

There's always something so powerful about coming back home and revisiting your roots when you're trying to heal as an individual. Andrade chose to revisit his stomping grounds and surround himself with those who have loved and supported him since day one.

Not many high-profile international gyms can rival the importance of that to one's career.

Fabricio Andrade admits coming back home to Brazil reignited his fire

Sure enough, revisiting the place where it all began for him reignited the killer instinct in Fabricio Andrade.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Wonder Boy' opened up about his time back home in Rio de Janeiro:

“It’s not always about me, I also have to remember why I’m doing all of this, you know, being here, with my family, being present to help them. My friends have also given me the fire back. They kind of reminded me why I’m here today, and why I need to do all of that.”

Judging from the snippets of life he posts on his Instagram account, it looks like Andrade has an amazing support system that surrounds him with love and support.

If you fill your life with people who love you regardless and will always find you awesome no matter what, then losing may not mean much to you.

That, to say the least, is a huge win for 'Wonder Boy'.