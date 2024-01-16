“Use that fight as a learning experience” – Fabricio Andrade on loss to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16

Fabricio Andrade suffered his first loss since arriving in ONE Championship in his latest outing inside the circle.

‘Wonder Boy’ looked to win world championships in back-to-back fights when he faced off with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Though he may have come up short that night, it has provided him with some vital lessons and experiences that he may not have learned without it. Most notably, the Brazilian came into the fight compromised, and without being at 100 percent, he wasn’t able to show what he was capable of.

Fabricio Andrade has his regrets about proceeding with the fight regardless of his physical condition, but that doesn’t mean he can’t learn from it and keep moving on.

The ONE bantamweight world champion told Sportskeeda MMA where his mindset is at when reflecting upon his latest contest:

“I believe that I could have given a better performance if I wasn’t injured. But, you know, now I have to use that fight as a learning experience to see how much more better I can get. Losing is hard but in this sport, it’s totally normal, you know.”

Fabricio Andrade will undoubtedly benefit from this experience, win or lose

It was a big ask for Fabricio Andrade to step into his first striking contest under the ONE banner against a world champion, not to mention doing so with an injury.

Some lessons both in martial arts and life have to be experienced firsthand before you can really let it wash over you, and that’s exactly what ‘Wonder Boy’ will have encountered at ONE Fight Night 16.

As he takes notes from what went wrong to make himself better than ever next time out, the champion is adamant that he will not rush his body back into competition if he isn’t firing on all cylinders.

Andrade at his very best is what fans can expect to see the next time that the ONE bantamweight world champion makes the walk to the circle.