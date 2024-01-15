“I don’t believe he was the toughest fight” – Fabricio Andrade on falling short against Jonathan Haggerty 

Fighters often learn more from their losses than their greatest wins, and Fabricio Andrade falls into that category coming into 2024.

In a year that saw him win the ONE bantamweight world championship, he also closed out 2023 with a loss to Jonathan Haggerty.

His bid to become a two-sport world champion at ONE Fight Night 16 may have proven to be unsuccessful, but ‘Wonder Boy’ has taken a lot from the setback. Andrade now approaches the new year ahead of him with some vital career lessons that will only make him better as a result.

That doesn’t mean he is able to look back at the contest with positive thoughts after believing that he made some crucial errors in the matchup.

When reflecting upon the fight in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade revealed that he believes the odds weren’t necessarily stacked against him in the fight:

“Honestly, I don’t believe he was the toughest fight of my career. He’s very technical and moves very fast. And like I said before in the interview, he’s technical, fast, and throws a lot. But until the point he connected the head kick, I wasn’t feeling his power.”

Fabricio Andrade came up short, but that won’t stop him chasing his goals

Having shared the circle with an elite striker in Jonathan Haggerty and fallen on the losing side for the first time under the ONE Championship banner, Fabricio Andrade is still confident that the fight was his for the taking.

This self-confidence in his abilities has been a defining trait of the Brazilian’s run with the promotion so far, and it’s proven to be a crucial edge in the past.

Andrade knows what he wants to accomplish and that he is good enough to achieve these feats meaning he won’t be discouraged by a loss on the biggest stage.

If anything, expect the bantamweight champion to be back on the warpath in the near future with a point to prove and new strings to his bow.