“Remember why I’m doing all of this” - Fabricio Andrade says Brazilian homecoming reignited his killer mentality

Fabricio Andrade was undoubtedly disappointed with how his ONE Fight Night 16 super fight against Jonathan Haggerty played out.

Nursing multiple injuries heading into the match, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion was at Haggerty’s mercy.

His shot at the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title ultimately went into thin air in the second round.

Andrade knew he wasn’t at his best heading into the match, but he nevertheless went through the ordeal and subsequently suffered his first loss in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade admitted he lost an edge following his loss to Haggerty in November 2023. The Brazilian star ultimately decided that he was going to rest up and go back home to Brazil to recharge over the holidays.

It was during his vacation that Andrade realized what he lost and fulfilled his goal of re-establishing that killer attitude that he’s always been proud of.

He said:

“It’s not always about me, I also have to remember why I’m doing all of this, you know, being here, with my family, being present to help them. My friends have also given me the fire back. They kind of reminded me why I’m here today, and why I need to do all of that.”

Andrade shared snippets of his vacation on his Instagram account, wherein he trained with old friends while also enjoying some quality family time over Christmas.

Fabricio Andrade believes fight against Jonathan Haggerty would’ve gone differently if not for his injuries

There’s no way that Fabricio Andrade can reverse the outcome of his loss to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16, but he believes things could’ve played out differently if he wasn’t nursing a slew of injuries.

Andrade was banged up before the fight against Haggerty, who now holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, and was visually flat throughout the match.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade said he’d use his loss as a learning experience:

“I believe that I could have given a better performance if I wasn’t injured. But, you know, now I have to use that fight as a learning experience to see how much more better I can get. Losing is hard but in this sport, it’s totally normal, you know.”