“Definitely going to be on my list” – Fabricio Andrade seeks another go at Jonathan Haggerty’s kickboxing belt

Fabricio Andrade is chomping at the bit to even things against Jonathan Haggerty, but he plans to have a better approach to that hypothetical rematch when he is back to full fitness.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion endured a tough defeat at the hands of the English striker at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year. But with that loss now a thing of the past, 'Wonder Boy' wants to use his time off to recuperate and get himself back on track.

Most importantly, the bantamweight MMA kingpin will slowly plot a path back to a rematch against 'The General'.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Haggerty is definitely going to be on my list, and I definitely want to get that rematch back."

After cruising to an unbeaten streak on the global stage of the promotion, many had him as the favorite to beat Haggerty in their Lumpinee Boxing Stadium encounter last year.

Luck wasn't on his side, though, as the British sensation put in one of his most assertive displays to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title and two-sport success against Fabricio Andrade.

"It's not easy for me" – Fabricio Andrade says defeat to Haggerty hurts

Being the spirited fighter he is, suffering a knockout defeat can hurt pretty badly.

But the Brazilian fighter knows he cannot let that single bad moment be something that defines the rest of his journey.

With a new year comes new hope for Fabricio Andrade. And the knockout specialist will do anything in his power to mentally and physically be prepared for his next task under the ONE banner.

Fabricio Andrade shared:

"I had to take a lot of time to recover, and it's not my first time, you know. I have lost before. I have dealt with it before, but it's still not easy to deal with."

"I have to go through a lot of thoughts in my head. It's not easy for me at all."

