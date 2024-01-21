“I want to be fully focused on my career” - Fabricio Andrade says he feels recharged after spending the holidays with family in Brazil

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will be ready to lock back in on his fighting career after spending time with family in Brazil.

In 2023, Andrade fought in two world title fights under the ONE banner. Firstly, he capitalized on his rematch with John Lineker in February by securing a TKO win to become the ONE bantamweight MMA king.

Nine months later, ‘Wonder Boy’ returned to action in November and took on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant throne. Andrade showcased a valiant effort but ultimately suffered a second-round knockout loss.

After enduring two wars in 2023, Andrade needed time with his family before preparing for what’s next. The Brazilian superstar had this to say about focusing on his personal life during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“And to do that, I just need to spend time with my family, friends, and people who bring me good energy. Once I’m done, I want to be fully focused on my career and my next fight.”

Fabricio Andrade is considering splitting training time between Thailand and Rio de Janeiro

Fabricio Andrade has spent most of his ONE tenure training at the legendary Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand. Although they’ve helped him evolve tremendously, Andrade is considering a partial switch to Rio de Janeiro to be closer to his family.

During the previously mentioned interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade had this to say about potentially splitting his training time between Thailand and Rio de Janiero:

“I’m even considering being here more often, you know. I’m even looking at options to train here. There’s a good gym in Rio de Janeiro, and I could transition between Rio and Thailand to prepare for my fights so I can be close to my family and friends as well. This has been a much-needed time for me."

Once Fabricio Andrade returns, he’s expected to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA world title. The question is, who will be his next title challenger? The most likely options are former world champion John Lineker or number three-ranked Kwon Won Il.