“I’m enjoying my life outside fighting” – Fabricio Andrade says family time a much-needed break from martial arts

As much as ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade loves a good fight, he equally enjoys his time away from the sport. Though his appearances have been few and far between in the last year, ‘Wonder Boy’ always delivers something memorable each time he steps inside the Circle, for better or for worse.

Nearly a year ago, Andrade delivered a vicious showing against former ONE world champion John Lineker to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA crown. Eight months later, he returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a champion vs. champion clash with bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty. Unfortunately, things did not go Andrade’s way that evening, suffering a brutal second-round KO.

What comes next for ‘Wonder Boy’ remains to be seen, but in the interim, Fabricio Andrade is enjoying his time away from the Circle to focus on his family:

“I needed to do other things outside of fighting as well, because when you’re fighting, sometimes you just get too distracted and focused on it,” Andrade told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. “Sometimes I forget I have a life outside of it. So right now I’m enjoying my life outside fighting.”

Fabricio Andrade still boasts an undefeated MMA record in ONE

Though he came up short against Jonathan Haggerty in his promotional kickboxing debut, Fabricio Andrade can still hold his head up high, knowing that he has yet to be defeated in a mixed martial arts competition.

Making his ONE debut in 2020, Andrade showed off his well-rounded skill set with a second-round submission of Mark Abelardo.

In the span of six months, ‘Wonder Boy’ scored back-to-back-to-back knockouts against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il to earn his first shot at a ONE world title. Andrade took full advantage of the opportunity, forcing John Lineker to quit on his stool ahead of the fifth round during their exciting ONE Fight Night 7 headliner.

Expected to defend his bantamweight MMA title in his next outing, who would you like to see Andrade square off with in his highly anticipated return?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.