FREE FULL FIGHT: Fabricio Andrade batters John Lineker in bloody slugfest for bantamweight MMA throne

There is no doubt that reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is one of the most exciting fighters in all of combat sports today.

The 26-year-old superstar from Fortaleza has proven time and time again that he is a threat in all aspects of the game each time he steps inside the Circle. But if you want to get an idea of just how dangerous of a finisher ‘Wonder Boy’ really is, look no further than his world title-winning performance against Brazilian rival ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker.

Andrade met Lineker for the second time at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. Their first encounter in 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 ended in a controversial No Contest after Lineker was hit with an inadvertent knee to the groin. Fabricio Andrade made sure that wasn’t an issue in the do-over, and Andrade put the beatdown on Lineker, eventually stopping the veteran in the fourth round to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Check out the full fight in the free video below, posted on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel:

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade returns to action and aims for history in his next fight.

The 26-year-old will attempt to become a two-sport ONE world champion when he takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3rd.

The fight will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.