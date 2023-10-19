“His punches look scarier than the kicks” - Fans ready to see Jonathan Haggerty become two-sport champ

Fight fans are in complete awe of Jonathan Haggerty’s striking and kicking acumen as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shows off his sublime skills in training this week.

The 26-year-old superstar is ultra stoked to fight fellow world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade on November 3, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With their world title fight at ONE Fight Night 16 a few weeks away, Haggerty continues to prioritize training above everything else in order to increase his fitness and cardio before the big day.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty generate some serious power behind his kicks and punches in the clip below:

Fight fans on Instagram can barely shrug off Haggerty’s mad skills without sharing some of their own thoughts about the star’s chances of winning in the comments section below:

However, not every fan agrees that Haggerty has enough hubris in his body to convincingly defeat one of the best bantamweight strikers in the division. Here’s one fan’s viewpoint on Haggerty:

The rivalry between Haggerty and Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, has forced fans to take sides based on their past performances.

‘The General’ for his part, has the ability to become a two-sport world champion based upon his crushing victory over long-reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama last April.

He was obviously not the favorite coming into that match-up. Nong-O Hama was considered the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet before Haggerty came into the world title picture.

However, Haggerty silenced his critics with an unprecedented knockout in the first round to become arguably the No.1 Muay Thai striker in the world.

Brazilian MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, however, is no stranger to violence or kickboxing for that matter.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Andrade accumulated an impressive kickboxing and Muay Thai record of 40-3. Having received most of his training in Thailand, fans understand that Andrade is not the type to cower away in fear.

He will carry over that warrior spirit into the ring on November 3 and make a statement for all the world to see.

