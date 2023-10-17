Martin Nguyen says Fabricio Andrade is unbeatable in MMA at bantamweight: “I don’t really see anyone beating him”

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen doesn’t believe anyone in the bantamweight MMA division can beat reigning world titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

On November 3, Andrade makes his return to the Circle nine months removed from his epic world title win over John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. After conquering the world of mixed martial arts, ‘Wonder Boy’ will look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection as he is set to square off with current Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Fabricio Andrade goes into the contest with an unbeaten record under the ONE banner. And as far as Martin Nguyen is concerned, Andrade’s ‘O’ will stay put for a very long time.

“They’re two of my favorite strikers to watch. Let’s put it this way: In terms of MMA, for sure I see Fabricio holding the World Title for a long time,” Nguyen told ONE Championship in a crescent interview. “A long time. I don’t really see anyone in that division beating him.”

Fabricio Andrade has faced and defeated some of the absolute best in the division thus far, including Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and the aforementioned John Lineker. But at ONE Fight Night 16, ‘Wonder Boy’ will face a striker unlike any man he’s stepped inside the Circle with before.

Meeting him inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ returns to the iconic venue seven months after his shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama.

Will Haggerty add another ONE world title to his laundry list of accomplishments, or is it Fabricio Andrade’s time to shine as a two-division king?

