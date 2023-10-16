Danial Williams breaks down Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s strengths heading into superfight

Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is psyched for the next big fight in ONE Championship.

Up next, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty takes on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The two ONE world champions are set to lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams shared his thoughts on the upcoming crossover superfight.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I think that’s a good one man, the advantages I feel obviously Haggerty is his in-ring experience and his constant stand up striking training he has done a lot longer than Fabricio now. Because Fabricio stepped out into mixed martial arts. So I think that’s Haggerty’s advantage, that he should have a little bit more muscle memory in his strikes when he throws a bit more.”

That being said, the Australian-Thai superstar is quick to remind fans not to count Andrade out of anything. The dangerous Brazilian is one of the most explosive strikers in MMA, and used to compete in pure kickboxing before joined ONE Championship.

Williams believes Andrade can use his diverse skill set to his advantage when he squares off with ‘The General’.

‘Mini T’ added:

“Fabricio, yeah I think his strength since he stepped out and trained a whole different sport I think he can think outside the box a little and yeah fight a little bit different to what Haggerty can prepare for.”

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade is available live and free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.