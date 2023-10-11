Danial Williams pumped for Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade: “I’m excited for this fight”

Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams may have fallen just short of ONE Championship gold yet again, but it certainly hasn’t dampened the 30-year-old’s spirits.

Williams is already looking forward to some very big fights on the horizon in the world’s largest martial arts organization, particularly a massive headliner in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 16 this November.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to do battle with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The two will meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams said he was excited about this blockbuster matchup and even gave his thoughts on what could go down in Bangkok.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I’m excited for this fight, I’m very excited because Fabricio was a very good kickboxer before and he would’ve learned a lot stepping out into MMA. Different muscle parts of his body, different reaction times, getting different looks at fighters so it wouldn’t surprise me if he does really well and beats Jonathan Haggerty.”

With two high-level and very accomplished fighters like Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade going to war, it’s hard to predict a winner. But ‘Mini T’ has certainly been around the block and then some, so he knows what to expect and who he’s picking to win.

He added:

“At the same time, it’s Jonathan Haggerty’s time man. He’s got a bit of momentum behind him, he’s got a strong mentality at the moment. I don’t think you would want Fabricio to take it so easy.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.