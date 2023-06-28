"Started giving him IP addresses" - When Andrew Tate getting trolled by Tristan and coach to stop him doing 10 shoulder presses had fans in splits

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is a firm advocate of fitness and trains regularly to stay in shape.

A video of him working out at his home with a strict coach and his brother Tristan Tate across him had fans in splits on YouTube. Tate is doing shoulder presses in the video and was on the receiving end of a rather questionable countdown from his trainer.

Check out the video on YouTube:

The trainer repeated the count after being interrupted by Tristan Tate and then started counting in decimals when he reached the count of nine. Eventually, 'Top G' tired out and gave up without getting to the count of 10 although he had completed far more repetitions in the set.

Fans remarked about the coach's difficult countdown and Tristan Tate getting in on the act.

"Guy started giving him IP addresses"

"Even the tate got trolled by coach"

"My coach used to do this. Fucking annoying, but you can not stop [tears of joy emoji]"

"Let’s go again” [skull emoji]"

"It’s the way Tristan agreed [tears of joy emojis]"

"Truly A good coach ."

Fans also commented on Andrew Tate's transformation and suggested what he should have done.

"He looks so much younger bald. Top G is back."

"Looks like he never aged in months but he is bald"

"He should’ve yelled “they don’t know me son “"

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's famous quote about pushing hard in his workouts was also mentioned.

"Muhammad Ali - "I dont start counting till it starts to hurt""

Check out all the comments from fans on YouTube in the screenshot below:

Fans reply to Tate being unable to do 10 shoulder presses. [via YouTube Brasoo]

Twitter CEO Elon Musk weighs in on Andrew Tate's take on depression

Andrew Tate recently doubled on his views on depression and tweeted out that it is a conscious choice to be depressed.

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Depression is a choice.



You CHOOSE. Depression is a choice.You CHOOSE.

Twitter's newly launched community notes feature often adds context to tweets or clarifies misinformation and did the same in this case by rectifying that depression is indeed a mental disorder.

A Twitter user called out Elon Musk on the community notes' content and questioned its wokeness. Musk responded in agreement with the community notes' clarification but maintained that the condition is overblown on most occasions.

"Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue. But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option."

Elon Musk @elonmusk



Elon Musk @elonmusk

