Stats show Arman Tsarukyan landed more significant strikes, Mateusz Gamrot edged past in accuracy

According to the post-fight stats for the latest UFC Fight Night headliner, Arman Tsarukyan landed more significant strikes, but Mateusz Gamrot was more accurate with his strikes in their UFC Vegas 57 bout.

During the contest, Tsarukyan landed 95 out of 247 strikes thrown. Gamrot, on the other hand, landed 83 out of 130 strikes, recording an accuracy of 58%. Tsarukyan primarily attacked the body and head, while 83% of his Polish counterpart's strikes were head shots.

Despite Tsarukyan leading the total strike count in all five rounds, Gamrot's ground control time ultimately made the difference on the night. 'Gamer' completed six of the 21 takedowns he attempted during the fight, accruing five minutes of collective ground control time.

The judges handed Gamrot a unanimous decision win, as all three scored the contest 47-48 in favor of the Polish lightweight.

Mateusz Gamrot praises his opponent Arman Tsarukyan and calls out Justin Gaethje

Mateusz Gamrot, after securing a unanimous decision win over the 25-year-old Armenian Arman Tsarukyan, praised his opponent and called out the No.3-ranked UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje during his post-fight interview.

In his post-fight interview with UFC legend Michael Bisping, the Polish fighter said that this was a tough fight for him as his opponent Tsarukyan is a high-level mixed martial artist. The 31-year-old also wished his opponent good luck with his career ahead and expressed a desire for them to train together in the future.

Looking to advance up the rankings, Gamrot said:

"Now I want to fight with Justin Gaethje. Justin Gaethje is the most brutal guy in the division, I want to fight next with him."

