Status Update: Alexander Volkanovski releases video statement in the wake of UFC 298 loss, talks immediate rematch

Alexander Volkanovski has released a statement following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski returned to the octagon this past weekend at UFC 298 against Topuria. Going into the fight as a slight favorite, 'The Great' had never been defeated in his weight class.

After a competitive first round, Topuria connected with a flush right hand amidst a four-punch combo, which knocked out Volkanovski. Despite being knocked out in his last two fights, 'The Great' is still in high spirits and is eager to get his belt back.

Volkanovski recently released a video statement on his YouTube channel and stated:

"You can't win them all, you know? Sometimes you're the hammer, sometimes you're the nail. Last night I was the nail, I've been the hammer many times, and I've ruined a lot of people's party many times. Last night, Ilia got the job done, I thought I was doing great. Felt great in there. I think the judges had me up the first round."

He added:

"I definitely want that rematch. Spain is what I'm hearing is gonna happen. Dana wants Spain, obviously, and Ilia wants Spain. That won't be until later in the year. So obviously the timing would be perfect for me to you know, spend time with the family, look after myself, and then we'll get back in there and we'll make it right."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below (00:14):

Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's loss against Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev had some kind words reacting to Alexander Volkanovski's loss against Ilia Topuria. Makhachev and Volkanovski have shared the octagon twice, and the UFC lightweight champion became the first fighter to knock out 'The Great' inside the octagon in their rematch last year.

Upon seeing Volkanovski suffer the same fate against Topuria at UFC 298, Makhachev took to X to offer some words of encouragement for the former featherweight champion and congratulate the new one:

"Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong! Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done!"

Expand Tweet