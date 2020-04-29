"Stay at home" - says Khabib Nurmagomedov as Russia announces rise in coronavirus cases

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends out an important message

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is an inspiration to many people around the globe and the undefeated fighter is using his reach to send out a very important message to people not just in Russia, but all over the world.

Nurmagomedov has urged everyone to act in accordance with the stay-at-home orders that have been issued as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc and claim lives of people around the globe. This comes after Russia recently announced a rise in COVID-19 infections with 6,411 announced on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 93,558 with 867 deaths.

Khabib was set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in the headliner of UFC 249 but he had to pull out at the last moment because of an ongoing flight ban in Russia. The Russian fighter took to Instagram (translation by RT Sport) to spread a message of awareness regarding the ongoing pandemic and urged people to stop the spread of the disease by staying indoors until further orders.

“Our negligence toward the advice and requests of doctors, coupled with the panic that has developed among the people, has led to a high rate of the spread of the disease, worsening an already difficult situation every day. This has led to the fact that our hospitals are now overcrowded with patients, and the number of patients is only growing.

Staying at home, we can reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, and perhaps our timely care will save lives. Take care of your loved ones, do not let them out of the house unnecessarily. May Allah protect us all from all diseases and cure the sick and loved ones all around the world.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has extended the orders of a nationwide lockdown until May 11 and plans to slowly work towards a "phased exit" so that people can safely resume their normal lives.