“Stay disciplined and make training a constant in your life” – Alex Roberts’ words of wisdom for up-and-coming martial artists

Aussie standout Alex Roberts shared a few words of wisdom for the next generation of aspiring martial artists.

‘The Viking’ will make his first appearance for ONE Championship this Friday night as the promotion presents an all-Muay Thai card headlined by a can’t-miss heavyweight clash. Competing for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, Alex Roberts will square off with reigning kickboxing king and devastating knockout artist Roman Kryklia.

Ahead of his opportunity to become a ONE world champion, Alex Roberts shared some advice for the next wave of martial artists looking to make a living in the fight game. Roberts told Combat Press:

“Stay disciplined and make training a constant in your life. Even if you don’t plan on fighting or going all the way to the top, the self-improvement and growth that you achieve through combat sports are unmatched.”

Roberts makes his promotional debut a few short weeks removed from capturing the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title.

Alex Roberts is well aware of the danger that Roman Kryklia brings to the ring

Standing in Alex Roberts’ way of claiming 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold will be a man who has already accomplished that task not once but twice. Roman Kryklia has claimed both the light heavyweight and heavyweight world titles in kickboxing, In the process, he has dispatched five straight opponents, four of them by way of knockout.

Knowing the danger that the Ukrainian brings to the ring, ‘The Viking’ plans on staying mobile and staying on high alert when the two men meet inside Thailand’s iconic venue. He told ONE Championship:

“He is very explosive. He comes in and throws big combos. You’ve just got to really watch for that explosion. You need to be constantly moving so you don’t get hit, especially with those little gloves because it doesn’t take much.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.