"Stay at it" - Conor McGregor's coach quotes former UFC champ in support of Jon Anik amid commentator's frustrations with MMA fans

Jon Anik, the UFC's lead play-by-play commentator, recently voiced his frustrations with the toxic nature of certain MMA fans.

Following the conclusion of UFC 297, there was controversy surrounding the result of the main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Anik expressed his belief that Du Plessis won the fight, an opinion that was apparently met with much abuse from fans online. The reaction has left the commentator feeling as though he may be at the tail end of his tenure in MMA.

Anik's comments have drawn support from many fighters and media members within the MMA sphere. John Kavanagh, the coach of Conor McGregor, also reached out with words of support for the UFC commentator and wrote this:

"As the great @ForrestGriffin told me many years ago - post, don't read. Jon is truly brilliant at what he does. Stay at it brother, just avoid the comments."

See Kavanagh's reaction to Jon Anik's statement below:

Jon Anik shares his thoughts on the Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott stoppage at UFC 297

Neil Magny secured one of the most impressive comeback victories in promotional history against Mike Malott at UFC 297.

Malott was riding a three-fight win streak in the promotion, with all three wins coming via stoppage. It appeared as though his clash with Magny would follow a similar pattern, as the Canadian totally dominated his opponent for the first two rounds.

But 'The Haitian Sensation' turned the fight around during the final round as Malott's gas tank rapidly depleted. Magny secured a takedown with less than two minutes left and unloaded vicious strikes on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

But Jon Anik believes the stoppage came far too late. He is also of the opinion that referee Kevin MacDonald let his past errors affect his ability to intervene at the right time at UFC 297.

Anik said this:

"Kevin MacDonald let [Malott] take a few more punches than I would like. I have to say... Kevin MacDonald has been on the wrong end of some of the earliest, most premature stoppages I have ever seen."

He continued:

"I think the worst one I've ever seen was the first fight between Serhiy Sidey and Ramone Taveras on [Dana White's Contender Series]. Way too early there. I think Kevin is gonna have a long leash because of some of the recent things that have happened to him in there."

Listen to Jon Anik below from 10:25: