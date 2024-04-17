“Stay in line” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic sounds off on Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s claim to welterweight MMA world title shot

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic is warning Japanese standout Hiroyuki Tetsuka to "stay in line" after calling for a welterweight MMA world title opportunity.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Tetsuka called for a shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold, saying:

"I will become the world champion, so please continue to look forward to the 'Japanese Beast.'"

Getting wind of Hiroyuki Tetsuka's comment, Roberto Soldic chimed in via his Instagram stories, making it clear that if the former Pancrase champion wants to get a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA strap, he'll have to get in line.

"You are a great fighter, but stay in line," Soldic wrote. "@yodchatri I will be ready for anyone rematch or it doesn't matter give me date."

With Hiroyuki Tetsuka sitting on five straight victories under the ONE banner, all by way of finish, it's hard to imagine anyone else getting the nod once current two-sport world titleholder Christian Lee returns to action.

Is Christian Lee vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka the fight to make when 'The Warrior' returns?

After reclaiming the ONE lightweight MMA world title with a brutal second-round knockout of Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160, Christian Lee returned less than three months later determined to add a second belt to his collection. 'The Warrior' challenged then-ONE welterweight MMA world champion Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4, delivering a memorable matchup.

After facing some early adversity, Lee came out on top in the war of attrition, KO'ing Abbasov in the final minute of the fourth round to take the welterweight MMA crown.

Lee has since been on the sidelines following the tragic loss of his sister, Victoria Lee, in late 2022, but 'The Warrior' is expected to make his highly anticipated return to mixed martial arts before the end of the year.

Is Christian Lee vs. Hiroyuki Tetuska the fight to make when 'The Warrior' returns, or is there another matchup you'd rather see?

