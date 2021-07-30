"Stay tuned for a new date" - Amanda Nunes reacts after UFC 265 title fight against Julianna Pena gets canceled

Amanda Nunes has released a statement after her title fight against Julianna Pena was pulled off the UFC 265 card.

Nunes, who tested positive for COVID-19, was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting the virus.

Nunes took to her official Twitter and Instagram accounts with the following post:

We were more than ready for this fight, unfortunately shit happens. Stay tuned for a new date. 🦁 Testei positivo para o COVID 🙄 nova data em breve. @NinaAnsaroff @ConanSilveira @raeganannnunes pic.twitter.com/px31hxhaJZ — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 29, 2021

Amanda Nunes indicated that she and her team were more than prepared for her fight against Pena at the pay-per-view. Nunes suggested, however, that things happen and plans sometimes go awry. She asked her fans to stay tuned for a new date for the highly anticipated fight.

Earlier today, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell revealed to ESPN that the UFC aims to reschedule the matchup once Nunes recovers and is fit enough to compete again.

Additionally, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn reported that Nina Nunes, the wife of Amanda, told him that she and their infant daughter Raegan Ann Nunes have also tested positive for the virus.

Nina Nunes tells me her, Amanda Nunes and their infant daughter Raegan all tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing them the best. 🙏 https://t.co/6sdsuUZ6Ni — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) July 29, 2021

Amanda Nunes’ next fight is likely to be a UFC bantamweight title fight

Amanda Nunes currently holds both the UFC women’s bantamweight title and the UFC women’s featherweight title. Nunes last defended her bantamweight title back in 2019, defeating Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena’s most recent fight was a bantamweight bout against Sara McMann. Pena bested McMann via third-round submission at UFC 257 earlier this year.

In the buildup to her 135-pound title fight against Nunes, Pena took a jibe at Nunes for not having defended her bantamweight title since 2019.

Following her bantamweight title defense against Germaine de Randamie, Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Fans can expect the UFC to announce a new date for the bantamweight title fight between Nunes and Pena once the Brazilian recovers from COVID-19.

