  Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel: Live round-by-round updates

Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 22, 2025 17:08 GMT
Stephanie Han (left) vs. Paulina Angel (right) takes place on Aug. 23 [Image Courtesy: @stephhan09 via Instagram]

The Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's lightweight championship match. It is set to be one of the top fights on the MPV card scheduled for Aug. 23.

The matchup will be contested over 10, two-minute, rounds for Han's WBA women's lightweight belt. Han is in excellent form ahead of the bout, with an undefeated 10-0 record. Unfortunately, her success in the ring hasn't translated to a high percentage of stoppages, resulting in just three knockouts/TKOs.

Angel, by comparison, has a respectable 7-1-2 record. Like Han, she also has three stoppage wins to her name, but remains largely untested against elite competition. For this reason, she isn't expected to dethrone Han as lightweight champion, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing her as a +950 underdog.

Meanwhile, Han is a staggering -2000 favorite. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the Han vs. Angel fight is expected to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's lightweight title fight.

Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

