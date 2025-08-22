Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel: Live round-by-round updates

The Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's lightweight championship match. It is set to be one of the top fights on the MPV card scheduled for Aug. 23.The matchup will be contested over 10, two-minute, rounds for Han's WBA women's lightweight belt. Han is in excellent form ahead of the bout, with an undefeated 10-0 record. Unfortunately, her success in the ring hasn't translated to a high percentage of stoppages, resulting in just three knockouts/TKOs.Angel, by comparison, has a respectable 7-1-2 record. Like Han, she also has three stoppage wins to her name, but remains largely untested against elite competition. For this reason, she isn't expected to dethrone Han as lightweight champion, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing her as a +950 underdog.Meanwhile, Han is a staggering -2000 favorite. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the Han vs. Angel fight is expected to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's lightweight title fight.Stephanie Han vs. Paulina AngelRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: