Stephen A. Smith "disgusted" by Jake Paul for decision to box 57-year-old Mike Tyson despite repeated assurances of taking the sport "serious"

Stephen A. Smith recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and blasted the YouTuber-turned-boxer for pursuing such a bout.

Paul vs. Tyson was recently made official as a professional bout with updated rules that include 14-ounce gloves and 8 two-minute rounds. Since the bout was announced, there has been plenty of backlash because of 'The Problem Child' fighting an opponent in 'Iron' that has been long retired.

During today's episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith voiced his displeasure with the bout being booked because it goes against Paul's claims of wanting to be taken seriously. The longtime ESPN sportscaster mentioned that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer wants to be a world champion like he claims he does, he should compete against other active opponents. He said:

"I'm saddened by it. I'm disgusted by it. I don't like it one bit...When are you going to get in the ring with a modern day reputable fighter with a big name, who isn't 20 plus years removed from retirement?...[Paul] keeps telling us how serious he's taking this and how bad he wants it...If it's about you wanting to elevate your level, you gotta get in the ring with somebody of your ilk, your age, your size."

Stephen A. Smith expresses concern for Mike Tyson ahead of bout against Jake Paul

Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from sharing his opinions regardless of how popular or unpopular they may come across and did so with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

X account The Art Of Dialogue recently tweeted a clip from The Stephen A. Smith Show, where the ESPN host expressed concern for Tyson. He mentioned that the age difference is a factor and fans are misinterpreting 'Iron' as being the same fighter he was in his prime. He said:

"This is not the young Mike Tyson. You see these videos all the time. We know how ferocious and vicious and spectacular he was. But that was a long time ago and I really really sincerely hope that Mike Tyson doesn't get himself hurt in this fight. That's just me, that's just my wish."

