Stephen Dorff admits UFC legend Conor McGregor was the inspiration for his character in new MMA film Embattled

Other than boxing, not a lot of good movies are made on combat sports, and even less about mixed martial arts. Perhaps that is going to change with the 2020 movie Embattled, starring actor Stephen Dorff of True Detective fame.

Get ready for fight night 👊 Stephen Dorff stars in the tense MMA-set drama EMBATTLED — in theaters & on demand next Friday, November 20! pic.twitter.com/h1NbVxxpTm — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) November 11, 2020

Stephen Dorff plays the character of a MMA World Champion called Cash in the movie, a role for which he took inspiration from none other than Conor McGregor.

Stephen Dorff took influence from Conor McGregor for character portrayal

Stephen Dorff told FanSided that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was one of the fighters whom he watched closely while portraying the role of Cash. Dorff hailed Conor McGregor as "arguably the biggest lightweight champion" and admitted that a lot of Cash's character traits were drawn from 'The Notorious', such as his confidence and swagger.

The actor detailed that he swapped the Irish part of The Irishman's personality with someone who comes from Alabama, and made up the portrayal accordingly.

"I know a lot about the sport, not everything, but I watch a lot of fights; it’s hard not to. One of the main people that I pulled from for this character was arguably the biggest lightweight champion we have, which is Conor McGregor. I called a lot from him, I kind of stripped back the Irish and all the other stuff and said ‘What if this guy was more Southern and he’s from Alabama?’ That’s how he was written. Obviously took some of his confidence, some of his pizzazz..."

Stephen Dorff said that he also took a look at legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather for his talent, as well as his business mind, as he wanted to play Cash as a skilled fighter and a smart businessman. That is ironic, given how Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in his biggest money-making match so far.

The movie also stars real-life MMA fighters in cameo appearances such as Tyron Woodley, Kenny Florian, and Donald Cerrone, against whom Conor McGregor fought his last bout in January this year and won in spectacular fashion.

Advertisement

Unbelievable. Conor McGregor absolutely demolishes Cowboy Cerrone. Left head kick that almost looked partially blocked ROCKED Cowboy. Never came close to recovering. There were more shots after, but Cowboy was done IMMEDIATELY. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 19, 2020

The official synopsis of Embattled, directed by Nick Sarkisov and written by David McKenna, says:

"Raised by an abusive father, Cash (Stephen Dorff) channels his aggression to become a World Champion MMA fighter. Now accustomed to wealth, adulation, and global popularity, he faces a new challenge when his second son is born with Williams Syndrome. But this time, rather than stand and fight, he runs. While Cash continues to make his fortune in the ring, his eldest son Jett (Darren Mann) becomes the caregiver to his younger brother Quinn (Colin McKenna). When Jett decides to follow his father’s fighting footsteps and take to the fight game, he faces his past head on, embarking on a course inevitably pitting father versus son in a battle which, no matter the outcome, neither can win."

You can watch the trailer of the move HERE.