ONE bantamweight standout and Team Lakay powerhouse Stephen Loman could be just one win away from getting a world title shot. Who he has to go through to get it, however, is not going to be a walk in the park. 'The Sniper' will face former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes, who is hell-bent on taking back his throne.

Fernandes has been one of, if not the most, dominant champions in ONE, holding the strap for most of the past decade. His latest world title run ended when he lost his belt via a devastating knockout at the hands of John Lineker earlier this year. From what we've seen, devastating losses can light a fire in fighters.

Loman, for his part, recognizes the magnitude of facing a legend like Fernandes. He even got a very valuable cornerman and teammate in Kevin Belingon, who fought 'The Flash' four times and was responsible for ending the Brazilian warrior's first world title reign.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman talked about the fight and what it means to him:

"This is no doubt the biggest fight of my career. If I can beat a legend like Bibiano Fernandes, it will prove to everyone that Team Lakay fighters are world class. Kuya Kevin has done it in the past, now it’s my turn. I will beat him."

Team Lakay has proved time and time again that they are one of the best teams in MMA, not just in the Philippines, but also in Asia and the world. Come ONE on Prime Video 4, 'The Sniper' will get the chance to remind everyone of this truth yet again.

Stephen Loman not underestimating Bibiano Fernandes despite the Brazilian's age

In another interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman gave his thoughts on his November 18 opponent, Bibiano Fernandes. He spoke at length about what his teammate Kevin Belingon thinks of his chances against the former ONE bantamweight king:

"When he [Kevin Belingon] learned about my upcoming fight, he told me that I can beat Bibiano because he’s old already. Kidding aside, I think it will be a factor because he’s already 42 years old. I believe his explosiveness will still be there - we saw it in his fight against [John] Lineker as he was able to knock him down. I’m not underestimating his strength and striking, especially in the first round."

Stephen Loman is not lying about what he said. Fernandes showed a lot of youthful power and explosiveness against Lineker. 'The Flash' even managed to knock down the ultra-durable Lineker in the fight. This is a rare feat even for men half his age.

