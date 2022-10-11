Stephen Loman breaks down John Lineker vs Fabricio Andrade world title clash at ONE on Prime Video 3

Stephen Loman knows that John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade are two of the hardest hitters in the bantamweight division and are even considered equals in terms of finishing people off. According to Loman, Linekar's power could prove to be crucial when they lock horns later this month.

Lineker can prove that striking force when he throws down with Andrade in the first defense of his ONE bantamweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

In a recent interview, Stephen Loman said Lineker will have the advantage against Andrade since the reigning bantamweight king has the power to end fights early and violently. The No.4-ranked bantamweight contender told ONE Championship:

“I think Fabricio Andrade has a lot of tools in his arsenal. He can throw knees, kicks, and punches with very sharp precision. Meanwhile, Lineker has that undeniable knockout power in his hands that could end the fight immediately. I think Lineker has the advantage in that match.”

Loman added:

“We’ve seen his last match against Bibiano that he can come back strong even after getting knocked down. As a former boxer, Lineker’s hands are really heavy, and I think that’s his most obvious advantage in that matchup.”

Lineker is on a streak of three straight knockouts, having felled former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, American wrestler Troy Worthen, and most recently, Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes.

‘Hands of Stone’ more than proved to be worthy of his nickname when he knocked out Fernandes in the second round of their match at ONE: Lights Out to become the ONE bantamweight world champion this past March.

Stephen Loman wants Bibiano Fernandes

Stephen Loman had a stellar start to ONE Championship, knocking out former No.3-ranked contender Yusup Saadulaev to close out 2021 and grinding out a unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato at ONE: X earlier this year. This impressive start instilled an insane amount of confidence in the 27-year-old.

Not one to demand fights, Loman said he’ll fight whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him but he’s also a wishful thinker, and the one man ‘The Sniper’ wants to fight is Bibiano Fernandes.

Stephen Loman, in a previous virtual press conference, said that Fernandes has been on his radar for some time now. He’s also received advice from his Team Lakay teammate Belingon on how ‘The Flash’ fights inside the Circle:

“Bibiano reigned as champion for a long time and I’d be happy to fight him because Kevin usually advises me on how Bibiano fights. If we ever get to fight then I’d be happy. Bibiano’s a well-rounded fighter, he has those heavy hands, and he’s good at the ground. If I can match up to him at the feet, then I’d take him on with my striking, but if the fight goes to the ground then it will be a submission battle. It will be a great fight if it ever goes the distance."

