Stephen Loman is eyeing another top bantamweight for his next fight

Stephen Loman couldn’t be happier with the way his ONE Championship debut went.

The 30-year-old former Brave FC champion stepped into the Circle for the first time last December at ONE: Winter Warriors II. He knocked out previously ranked bantamweight contender Yusup ‘Maestro’ Saadulaev in the first round to announce his arrival on the global stage.

With the victory, Loman broke into the bantamweight top five, taking over the No.3 spot in the official rankings. Speaking to ONE Championship about the result, he said:

"It was my debut fight and it is a great feeling to be at the top five after defeating a ranked opponent. I was positive that I will be climbing up the rankings, but surprisingly, they put me in the third spot. I'm so thankful."

Because he’s ranked so highly now, Stephen Loman says he’s very much looking forward to a lot of fights against the top guys in ONE. The win obviously opened up a lot of doors for ‘The Sniper'.

Loman does have one name on his mind, however.

"I think Kwon Won [Il] will be a good match for me. Expect from me that I will give my everything to stay on the ladder and climb my way up to fight for the title at the soonest. I want to show the ever supportive fans my striking ability and my ground game as well next time I step in the cage.”

Stephen Loman seeks vengeance

Apart from almost guaranteed fireworks should Stephen Loman find himself in the Circle opposite South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il, there’s also a bit of drama behind the scenes.

Kwon scored an emphatic second-round knockout victory over former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon late last year. Belingon is Loman’s Team Lakay teammate. As such, ‘The Sniper’ wants to get back at Kwon.

Loman is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak dating back to 2016, which makes him one of the hottest fighters at bantamweight. Furthermore, a victory over the South Korean, who is now ranked second in the division, could be all that Loman needs to earn himself the next crack at the bantamweight throne.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard