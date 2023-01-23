Stephen Loman feels John Lineker could use his "good wrestling" to beat Fabricio Andrade on points

ONE bantamweight contender Stephen Loman has solidified himself as the next in line for a shot at the world championship. After defeating Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4, Loman’s position in the division was undeniable. However, he has had to stay patient as he awaits a rightful king of the division.

John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade have been locked into an immediate rematch after their first meeting for the bantamweight world championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 ended in an inconclusive no contest.

At ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, set for February 24, the two Brazilians will look to settle the score. Waiting in the wings to find out who he will be facing for his shot at the world championship, Loman previewed the fight.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the Filipino fighter suggested that Lineker’s wrestling could be the difference:

“Lineker showed good wrestling during that fight and if he gets the chance again, I think that he’ll try to wrestle with Andrade in the rematch. If he controls Andrade, I think he'll beat Fabricio by points.”

Watch the full interview below:

After Fabricio Andrade claimed that he would turn John Lineker into a grappler ahead of their first meeting, he proved this to be the case. ‘Hands of Stone’ was forced to showcase his overall skill set in order to compete with ‘Wonder Boy’.

Stephen Loman says relentless aggression is what makes Chingiz Allazov so dangerous

ONE bantamweight contender Stephen Loman was one of the many who were impressed by Chingiz Allazov's performance at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

On January 13, ‘Chinga’ produced a career-best performance to win the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Headlining the promotion’s first event of the year, many expected the long-anticipated clash between Allazov and pound-for-pound king Superbon to be a closely contested bout.

Along with everyone who tuned in, either from their homes or in the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Stephen Loman was blown away by Allazov’s second-round knockout of the former champion.

In the same interview, Loman spoke about his main takeaways after watching the newly crowned champion's performance:

“I think what makes Chingiz dangerous is his relentlessness and the volume of his punches. When he attacks, it’s not just a couple of strikes. He’s throwing so many shots and he puts kicks in too. He’s really mixing his combinations and he also has this explosiveness in his movement. I think that he also has this really tight defense where he puts his hands really high to cover his face.”

After dethroning Superbon, Chingiz Allazov has a host of huge potential fights ahead of him in 2023. Stephen Loman, on the other hand, has one target in mind.

‘The Sniper’ will look to challenge the winner of the upcoming matchup between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. The event is live and free in North America via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes